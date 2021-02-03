Morgan City police radio logs for Feb. 1-2

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Feb. 1

7:51 a.m. 800 block of Levee Road; Animal.

7:53 a.m. 300 block of Adams Street; Animal.

8:46 a.m. Brownell Homes; Harassment.

8:58 a.m. Brownell Homes; Damage to property.

9:20 a.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Medical.

11:33 a.m. Eighth and Duke streets; Medical.

11:35 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

11:41 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

12:01 p.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Patrol request.

12:09 p.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Disturbance.

12:12 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Hit and run.

12:32 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

12:37 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Accident.

12:49 p.m. 100 block of Louisa Street; Welfare check.

12:55 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Hit and run.

1:20 p.m. 100 block of Louisa Street; Animal.

1:22 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

2:01 p.m. La. 70 and Marguerite Street; Stalled vehicle.

2:24 p.m. Old Bridge; Assistance.

2:51 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.

4:52 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Complaint.

4:57 p.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Animal.

5 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Hit and run.

5:16 p.m. 600 block of Bowman Street; Juvenile problem.

6:49 p.m. 500 block of Bowman Street; Medical.

6:53 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Assistance.

7:13 p.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Medical.

8:19 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Disturbance.

11:31 p.m. 500 block of Aucoin Street; Medical.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

2:43 a.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Suspicious person.

3:11 a.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Removal of subject.