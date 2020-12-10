Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 8-9
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
6:10 a.m. 1000 block of Willard Street; 911 hang up.
8:23 a.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.
9:21 a.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Animal.
9:38 a.m. 1100 block of Railroad Avenue; Frequent patrols.
9:44 a.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Juvenile problem.
9:56 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.
10:30 a.m. Roselawn Drive; Animal.
10:42 a.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Complaint.
11 a.m. Park Road; Sound of gunshots.
11:06 a.m. 1600 block of Chatsworth Drive; Alarm.
11:08 a.m. 400 block of Bush Street; Theft.
11:18 a.m. 300 block of Sixth Street; Accident.
11:37 a.m. La. 182; Reckless driver.
11:53 a.m. Maple and Hickory streets; Loud music.
12:05 p.m. Wren Street; Complaint.
12:51 p.m. 1300 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
1:02 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Animal.
1:26 p.m. Federal Avenue and Duke Street; Animal.
1:59 p.m. Iowa Street; Juvenile problem.
2:15 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Arrest.
3:08 p.m. 1100 block of Second Street; Animal.
3:23 p.m. Mallard Street; Loud music.
3:41 p.m. Wren Street; Complaint.
4:17 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Debris in road.
4:25 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Assistance.
5:10 a.m. 800 block of Fig Street; Animal.
5:31 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Lost and found.
6:34 p.m. 6600 block of La. 182; Reckless operation.
7:19 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Arrest.
7:51 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Criminal damage to property.
8:21 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles Street; Complaint.
8:54 p.m. La. 182 and Aycock Street; Loud music.
10:41 p.m. 900 block of Federal Avenue; Animal complaint.
11:02 p.m. 300 block of South Railroad Avenue; Juvenile problem.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
1:02 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Complaint.