Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 29-30

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

8:32 a.m. 300 block of Fourth Street; Disturbance.

9:01 a.m. 1100 block of Eighth Street; Traffic incident.

9:31 a.m. 500 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

10:08 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Medical.

11 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

11:37 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

11:42 a.m. La. 182 and Myrtle Street; Accident.

12:58 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

2:01 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

2:15 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Criminal damage to property.

2:39 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Medical.

4:11 p.m. 400 block of Kidd Street; Complaint.

5:17 p.m. Second Street and Railroad Avenue area; Medical emergency.

5:23 p.m. 2400 block of Maple Street; Disturbance.

8:05 p.m. Mallard Street area; Fireworks.

8:20 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical emergency.

8:52 p.m. 2600 block of Sixth Street; Traffic stop/warrant/arrest.

9:09 p.m. 1000 block of Ninth Street; Battery.

9:21 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Disturbance.

9:32 p.m. 400 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

11:49 p.m. Missouri Street area; Traffic stop/arrest.

Wednesday, Dec. 30

12:27 a.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Suspicious subject.

12:41 a.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

1:27 a.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.

3 a.m. 1100 block of General Clark Street; Juvenile problems.

4:22 a.m. 400 block of Halsey Street; Welfare concern.