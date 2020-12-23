Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 20-21

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Dec. 21

7:43 a.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

9:33 a.m. 700 block of Belanger Street; Criminal damage to property.

10:10 a.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Welfare concern.

10:16 a.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

10:16 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Arrest.

10:19 a.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

11:30 a.m. 1000 block of Duke Street; Medical.

Noon; 7700 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:24 p.m. Garner Street; Assistance.

12:51 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Myrtle Street; Suspicious subject.

12:53 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Theft.

12:56 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

4:04 p.m. 200 block of Railroad Avenue; Suspicious subject.

7:15 p.m. 3000 block of Keith Street; Animal complaint.

8:18 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street ; Welfare concern.

9:07 p.m. Garber Street area; Disturbance.

9:30 p.m. Second and Greenwood streets area; Complaint.

11:40 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:17 a.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

12:42 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Fire alarm.

2:58 a.m. Bridge area; Traffic stop/arrest.

3:11 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

4:07 a.m. 500 block of Arizona Street; Welfare concern.