Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 18-21

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Dec. 18

7:37 a.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

7:56 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.

9 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Trespassers.

9:26 a.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Theft.

9:51 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.

10:01 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Civil.

10:23 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant; Arrest.

10:31 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.

10:53 a.m. Youngs Road area; Reckless operation.

11:14 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.

12:12 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Theft.

1:16 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

2:21 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Complaint.

2:35 p.m. Orange Street and Federal Avenue area; Complaint.

3:22 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.

3:38 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; NCIC hit/arrest.

4:47 p.m. Veterans Boulevard and Brownell Homes area; Fire.

4:55 p.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Fire alarm.

5:35 p.m. 400 block of Ninth Street; Disturbance.

5:46 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Disturbance.

5:47 p.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Accident.

6:17 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.

6:35 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

7:42 p.m. 1600 block of Elm Street; Disturbance.

7:45 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

8:39 p.m. Railroad and Federal avenues; Assistance.

9:31 p.m. Ditch Avenue and Seventh Street; Disturbance.

9:41 p.m. 800 block of Arizona Street; Suspicious person.

10:40 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Disturbance.

10:55 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.

11:04 p.m. Glenwood and Aycock streets; Loud music.

Saturday, Dec. 19

7:32 a.m. Halsey and Glenwood streets area; Suspicious vehicle.

8:53 a.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Accident.

9:26 a.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

9:36 a.m. La. 70 area; Warrant/arrest.

9:45 a.m. Local areas; Be on the lookout.

10:29 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.

11:04 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

2:02 p.m. 1500 block of Chestnut Drive; Theft.

2:14 p.m. Lake End Park; Battery.

3:18 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Loud music.

4:01 p.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.

4:09 p.m. Franklin Street area; Patrol.

6:56 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Alarm.

8:21 p.m. North Prescott Street; Animal.

8:28 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Alarm.

8:55 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.

9:07 p.m. Glenwood and Halsey streets; Loud music.

9:29 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Assistance.

9:30 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

9:58 p.m. Federal Avenue and Levee Road; Loud music.

10:13 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.

10:33 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

10:47 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.

11:23 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Loud music.

Sunday, Dec. 20

8:48 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.

9:14 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.

9:34 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.

9:54 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Complaint.

12:08 p.m. Shannon and Egle streets area; Criminal damage to property.

3:14 p.m. Old Bridge area; Reckless driver/arrest.

4:29 p.m. Old Bridge and Brashear Avenue area; Accident.

5:35 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Loud music.

8:53 p.m. Veterans Boulevard and Fig Street; Reckless driving.

8:55 p.m. Levee Road and Utah Street; Disturbance.

11:16 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Disturbance.

Monday, Dec. 21

1:08 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.

1:31 a.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.

2:46 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

3:56 a.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.