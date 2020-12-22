Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 18-21
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Dec. 18
7:37 a.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.
7:56 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Alarm.
9 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Trespassers.
9:26 a.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Theft.
9:51 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.
10:01 a.m. 900 block of Willard Street; Civil.
10:23 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Warrant; Arrest.
10:31 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.
10:53 a.m. Youngs Road area; Reckless operation.
11:14 a.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Theft.
12:12 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Theft.
1:16 p.m. 500 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
2:21 p.m. 1500 block of North First Street; Complaint.
2:35 p.m. Orange Street and Federal Avenue area; Complaint.
3:22 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.
3:38 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; NCIC hit/arrest.
4:47 p.m. Veterans Boulevard and Brownell Homes area; Fire.
4:55 p.m. 900 block of Fig Street; Fire alarm.
5:35 p.m. 400 block of Ninth Street; Disturbance.
5:46 p.m. 400 block of Garber Street; Disturbance.
5:47 p.m. Sixth and Marguerite streets; Accident.
6:17 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driver.
6:35 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
7:42 p.m. 1600 block of Elm Street; Disturbance.
7:45 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
8:39 p.m. Railroad and Federal avenues; Assistance.
9:31 p.m. Ditch Avenue and Seventh Street; Disturbance.
9:41 p.m. 800 block of Arizona Street; Suspicious person.
10:40 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Disturbance.
10:55 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Complaint.
11:04 p.m. Glenwood and Aycock streets; Loud music.
Saturday, Dec. 19
7:32 a.m. Halsey and Glenwood streets area; Suspicious vehicle.
8:53 a.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Accident.
9:26 a.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.
9:36 a.m. La. 70 area; Warrant/arrest.
9:45 a.m. Local areas; Be on the lookout.
10:29 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Complaint.
11:04 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
2:02 p.m. 1500 block of Chestnut Drive; Theft.
2:14 p.m. Lake End Park; Battery.
3:18 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Loud music.
4:01 p.m. 600 block of Onstead Street; Complaint.
4:09 p.m. Franklin Street area; Patrol.
6:56 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Alarm.
8:21 p.m. North Prescott Street; Animal.
8:28 p.m. 200 block of Everett Street; Alarm.
8:55 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; 911 hang up.
9:07 p.m. Glenwood and Halsey streets; Loud music.
9:29 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Assistance.
9:30 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
9:58 p.m. Federal Avenue and Levee Road; Loud music.
10:13 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.
10:33 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
10:47 p.m. 700 block of Federal Avenue; Alarm.
11:23 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Loud music.
Sunday, Dec. 20
8:48 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
9:14 a.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.
9:34 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Animal complaint.
9:54 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Complaint.
12:08 p.m. Shannon and Egle streets area; Criminal damage to property.
3:14 p.m. Old Bridge area; Reckless driver/arrest.
4:29 p.m. Old Bridge and Brashear Avenue area; Accident.
5:35 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Loud music.
8:53 p.m. Veterans Boulevard and Fig Street; Reckless driving.
8:55 p.m. Levee Road and Utah Street; Disturbance.
11:16 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Disturbance.
Monday, Dec. 21
1:08 a.m. 1100 block of Brashear Avenue; Medical.
1:31 a.m. 1600 block of Victor II Boulevard; Disturbance.
2:46 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
3:56 a.m. 700 block of Fourth Street; Assistance.