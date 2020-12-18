Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 16-17
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
6:23 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.
7:33 a.m. 200 block of Amelia; Removal of subject.
7:55 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Animal.
10:09 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Abandoned vehicle.
10:13 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.
10:31 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Assistance.
11:47 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Disturbance.
12:09 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal.
12:28 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Disturbance.
1:36 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Harassment.
1:47 p.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Complaint.
2:11 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.
2:43 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Standby.
2:59 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Juvenile problem.
3:12 p.m. 1600 block of Ridgeway Drive; Theft.
4 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182 Stalled vehicle.
4:36 p.m. Apple Street; Juvenile problem.
5:44 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Juvenile problem.
6:14 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Suspicious subject.
6:37 p.m. 700 block of Leona Street; Medical.
6:39 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
6:42 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Medical.
6:46 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
7:06 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Medical.
7:36 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
8:58 p.m. Shaw Drive; Arrest.
11:09 p.m. 7100 block of Park; Disturbance.
11:22 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Suspicious vehicle.
Thursday, Dec. 17
12:58 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.
1:59 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
2:37 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
2:39 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.