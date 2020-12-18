Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 16-17

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

6:23 a.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Complaint.

7:33 a.m. 200 block of Amelia; Removal of subject.

7:55 a.m. 2100 block of Cedar Street; Animal.

10:09 a.m. U.S. 90 East; Abandoned vehicle.

10:13 a.m. 400 block of Belanger Street; Disturbance.

10:31 a.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Assistance.

11:47 a.m. 700 block of Onstead Street; Disturbance.

12:09 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal.

12:28 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Disturbance.

1:36 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Harassment.

1:47 p.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Complaint.

2:11 p.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

2:43 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Standby.

2:59 p.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Juvenile problem.

3:12 p.m. 1600 block of Ridgeway Drive; Theft.

4 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182 Stalled vehicle.

4:36 p.m. Apple Street; Juvenile problem.

5:44 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Juvenile problem.

6:14 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Suspicious subject.

6:37 p.m. 700 block of Leona Street; Medical.

6:39 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

6:42 p.m. 3000 block of Catherine Street; Medical.

6:46 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

7:06 p.m. 1400 block of Bernice Street; Medical.

7:36 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

8:58 p.m. Shaw Drive; Arrest.

11:09 p.m. 7100 block of Park; Disturbance.

11:22 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Suspicious vehicle.

Thursday, Dec. 17

12:58 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Assistance.

1:59 a.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

2:37 a.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.

2:39 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.