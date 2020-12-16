Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 14-15

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Dec. 14

6:23 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Removal of subject.

7:27 a.m. Chennault and Roderick streets; Disturbance.

7:48 a.m. 300 block of Bowman Street; Animal.

7:49 a.m. Hickory Street and Veterans Boulevard; Stalled vehicle.

7:50 a.m. 1100 block of Second Street; Animal.

8:39 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Juvenile problem.

8:59 a.m. 1000 block of Victor II Boulevard; Escort.

9:37 a.m. 500 block of Belanger Street; Animal.

9:56 a.m. 300 block of Greenwood Street; Medical.

9:58 a.m. 300 block of General Patton Street; Animal.

9:59 a.m. 700 block of Second Street; Animal.

10:25 a.m. 1100 block of Seventh Street; Medical.

10:31 a.m. Myrtle Street and Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

12:37 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.

2:20 p.m. 1000 block of Victor II; Escort.

2:24 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Warrant.

2:40 p.m. La. 70; Accident.

3:19 p.m. 100 block of Halsey Street; Theft.

3:35 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Stalled vehicle.

4:10 p.m. 6500 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

6:24 p.m. Justa and Allison streets; Accident.

7:26 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Welfare check.

10:04 p.m. 900 block of Third Street; Medical.

10:09 p.m. 2400 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

Tuesday, Dec. 15

1:09 a.m. 1100 block of Victor II Boulevard; Alarm.

1:40 a.m. Ditch Avenue and Sixth Street; Animal.

3:15 a.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Medical.

3:52 a.m. 100 block of Mallard Street; Officer stand by.