Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 11-14

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, Dec. 11

6:17 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Suspicious person.

6:40 a.m. Brownell Homes; Complaint.

7:36 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.

8:09 a.m. Fig Street; Suspicious person.

10:23 a.m. 3200 block of Wytchwood Drive; Animal.

10:28 a.m. 400 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.

10:33 a.m. Railroad Avenue and First Street; Arrest.

11:05 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.

11:26 a.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal.

12:09 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Debris in road.

12:12 p.m. Orange Street; Medical.

1:04 p.m. Fifth and Maine streets; Fight.

1:07 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Intoxicated person.

1:16 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Forgery.

2:17 p.m. General McArthur Street; Animal.

2:37 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

3:20 p.m. Terrebonne Street and Federal Avenue; Harassment.

3:28 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Welfare check.

3:48 p.m. Brownell Homes; Harassment.

3:52 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Arrest.

4:01 p.m. 400 block of First Street; Complaint.

4:09 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Frequent patrols.

4:44 p.m. La. 70 near Veterans Boulevard; Juvenile problem.

4:47 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Animal.

5:15 p.m. Union and Third streets; Civil matter.

6:19 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Disturbance.

6:34 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.

6:35 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Assistance.

6:46 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Welfare concern.

6:48 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

6:51 p.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Alarm.

8:05 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Civil.

8:23 p.m. Third Street; Juvenile problem.

8:48 p.m. Apple Street; 911 hang up.

10:01 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Fourth Street; Suspicious subject.

10:29 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.

Saturday, Dec. 12

12:02 a.m. Florence and Fifth streets; Complaint.

12:45 a.m. 1400 block of Ellzey Street; Loud music.

2:52 a.m. Acorn and Orange streets; Arrest.

2:56 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Medical.

3:41 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.

8:28 a.m. 600 block of General Hodges; Animal.

10:03 a.m. La. 70; Medical.

10:35 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Animal.

11:37 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Escort.

12:38 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

12:56 p.m. 900 block of Second Street; Animal.

1:04 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles; Animal.

1:21 p.m. 100 block of 11 Street; Complaint.

1:35 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Alarm.

2:50 p.m. 3100 block of Diane Drive; Alarm.

2:59 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.

4:15 p.m. Brownell Homes; Medical.

5:05 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Mentally ill person.

5:30 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Animal complaint.

5:38 p.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.

5:41 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Complaint.

6:16 p.m. Wytchwood and Walnut drives; Disturbance.

6:24 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Disturbance.

6:33 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

6:41 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Disturbance.

7:59 p.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Complaint.

8:24 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Theft.

10:08 p.m. 200 block of Florida Street; Complaint.

10:31 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Loud music.

10:44 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Loud music.

11:47 p.m. 400 block of First Street; Removal of subject.

11:59 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.

Sunday, Dec. 13

2:27 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.

8:05 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal.

8:36 a.m. North Third Street; Disturbance.

9:58 a.m. 900 block of Second Street; Animal.

11:06 a.m. Ochsner St. Mary; 911 Hang up.

12:33 p.m. 2300 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.

12:55 p.m. 1900 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.

12:56 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Medical.

1:17 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges; Harassment.

4:37 p.m. Maple Street and Shaw Drive; Suspicious vehicle.

4:52 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Suspicious subject.

5:35 p.m. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and La. 182; Crash.

6:02 p.m. 700 block of Florence Street; Complaint.

6:12 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Loud music.

6:54 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.

7:01 p.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.

7:33 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.

7:48 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Loud music.

9:08 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

9:08 p.m. 1000 block of Chennault Street; Alarm.

9:12 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.

10:16 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

10:22 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.

11:41 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Medical.

Monday, Dec. 14

1:12 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.