Morgan City police radio logs for Dec. 10
Friday, Dec. 11
6:17 a.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Suspicious person.
6:40 a.m. Brownell Homes; Complaint.
7:36 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Medical.
8:09 a.m. Fig Street; Suspicious person.
10:23 a.m. 3200 block of Wytchwood Drive; Animal.
10:28 a.m. 400 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.
10:33 a.m. Railroad Avenue and First Street; Arrest.
11:05 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical.
11:26 a.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Animal.
12:09 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Debris in road.
12:12 p.m. Orange Street; Medical.
1:04 p.m. Fifth and Maine streets; Fight.
1:07 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Intoxicated person.
1:16 p.m. 7300 block of La. 182; Forgery.
2:17 p.m. General McArthur Street; Animal.
2:37 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.
3:20 p.m. Terrebonne Street and Federal Avenue; Harassment.
3:28 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Welfare check.
3:48 p.m. Brownell Homes; Harassment.
3:52 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Arrest.
4:01 p.m. 400 block of First Street; Complaint.
4:09 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Frequent patrols.
4:44 p.m. La. 70 near Veterans Boulevard; Juvenile problem.
4:47 p.m. 6000 block of La. 182; Animal.
5:15 p.m. Union and Third streets; Civil matter.
6:19 p.m. 100 block of Glenwood Street; Disturbance.
6:34 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Stalled vehicle.
6:35 p.m. 7100 block of La. 182; Assistance.
6:46 p.m. 500 block of Roderick Street; Welfare concern.
6:48 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.
6:51 p.m. 1000 block of Front Street; Alarm.
8:05 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Civil.
8:23 p.m. Third Street; Juvenile problem.
8:48 p.m. Apple Street; 911 hang up.
10:01 p.m. Railroad Avenue and Fourth Street; Suspicious subject.
10:29 p.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Complaint.
Saturday, Dec. 12
12:02 a.m. Florence and Fifth streets; Complaint.
12:45 a.m. 1400 block of Ellzey Street; Loud music.
2:52 a.m. Acorn and Orange streets; Arrest.
2:56 a.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Medical.
3:41 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Assistance.
8:28 a.m. 600 block of General Hodges; Animal.
10:03 a.m. La. 70; Medical.
10:35 a.m. 900 block of First Street; Animal.
11:37 a.m. 400 block of Fourth Street; Escort.
12:38 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
12:56 p.m. 900 block of Second Street; Animal.
1:04 p.m. 1100 block of Chester Bowles; Animal.
1:21 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Complaint.
1:35 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Alarm.
2:50 p.m. 3100 block of Diane Drive; Alarm.
2:59 p.m. 100 block of Railroad Avenue; Complaint.
4:15 p.m. Brownell Homes; Medical.
5:05 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Mentally ill person.
5:30 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Animal complaint.
5:38 p.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Disturbance.
5:41 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Complaint.
6:16 p.m. Wytchwood and Walnut drives; Disturbance.
6:24 p.m. 500 block of Barrow Street; Disturbance.
6:33 p.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.
6:41 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Disturbance.
7:59 p.m. 100 block of Headland Street; Complaint.
8:24 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Theft.
10:08 p.m. 200 block of Florida Street; Complaint.
10:31 p.m. 100 block of Chennault Street; Loud music.
10:44 p.m. 2300 block of Federal Avenue; Loud music.
11:47 p.m. 400 block of First Street; Removal of subject.
11:59 p.m. 300 block of Laurel Street; Animal complaint.
Sunday, Dec. 13
2:27 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Animal complaint.
8:05 a.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Animal.
8:36 a.m. North Third Street; Disturbance.
9:58 a.m. 900 block of Second Street; Animal.
11:06 a.m. Ochsner St. Mary; 911 Hang up.
12:33 p.m. 2300 block of Tupelo Street; Medical.
12:55 p.m. 1900 block of Victor II Boulevard; Complaint.
12:56 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Medical.
1:17 p.m. 700 block of General Hodges; Harassment.
4:37 p.m. Maple Street and Shaw Drive; Suspicious vehicle.
4:52 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Suspicious subject.
5:35 p.m. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and La. 182; Crash.
6:02 p.m. 700 block of Florence Street; Complaint.
6:12 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Loud music.
6:54 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Disturbance.
7:01 p.m. 1000 block of Clothilde Street; Alarm.
7:33 p.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Alarm.
7:48 p.m. 3100 block of Wytchwood Drive; Loud music.
9:08 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
9:08 p.m. 1000 block of Chennault Street; Alarm.
9:12 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Traffic incident.
10:16 p.m. 700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.
10:22 p.m. 1400 block of Railroad Avenue; Disturbance.
11:41 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Medical.
Monday, Dec. 14
1:12 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.