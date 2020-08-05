Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 3-4

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, Aug. 3

5:27 a.m. 300 block of Cardinal Street; Suspicious subject.

6:10 a.m. 1000 block of Shaw Drive; Complaint.

9:43 a.m. 900 block of Third Street; Disturbance.

10:47 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Lost and found.

11:49 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.

1:14 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Assistance.

1:56 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.

2:14 p.m. 3100 block of Vine Drive; Complaint.

2:26 p.m. Egle Street; Complaint.

3:05 p.m. 3000 block of Roderick Street; Theft.

4:32 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Juvenile problem.

5:03 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Complaint.

5:38 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.

5:42 p.m. Fifth and Louisiana streets; Frequent patrols.

6:06 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare check.

6:48 p.m. Maple Street; Reckless driver.

7:52 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Juvenile problem.

7:53 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Welfare check.

8:51 p.m. Lakeside Subdivision; Complaint.

9:36 p.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Animal.

10:27 p.m. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and La. 182; Complaint.

10:39 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Alarm.

10:40 p.m. 700 block of Arkansas Street; Complaint.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

12:30 a.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Suspicious person.