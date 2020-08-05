Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 3-4
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, Aug. 3
5:27 a.m. 300 block of Cardinal Street; Suspicious subject.
6:10 a.m. 1000 block of Shaw Drive; Complaint.
9:43 a.m. 900 block of Third Street; Disturbance.
10:47 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Lost and found.
11:49 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Removal of subject.
1:14 p.m. Federal and Brashear avenues; Assistance.
1:56 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Arrest.
2:14 p.m. 3100 block of Vine Drive; Complaint.
2:26 p.m. Egle Street; Complaint.
3:05 p.m. 3000 block of Roderick Street; Theft.
4:32 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Juvenile problem.
5:03 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Complaint.
5:38 p.m. 900 block of Marguerite Street; Alarm.
5:42 p.m. Fifth and Louisiana streets; Frequent patrols.
6:06 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare check.
6:48 p.m. Maple Street; Reckless driver.
7:52 p.m. 600 block of Louisa Street; Juvenile problem.
7:53 p.m. 700 block of Freret Street; Welfare check.
8:51 p.m. Lakeside Subdivision; Complaint.
9:36 p.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Animal.
10:27 p.m. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and La. 182; Complaint.
10:39 p.m. 700 block of Marshall Street; Alarm.
10:40 p.m. 700 block of Arkansas Street; Complaint.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
12:30 a.m. 2300 block of Clements Street; Suspicious person.