Morgan City police radio logs for Aug. 28-31
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, Aug. 28
8:45 a.m. Marquis Manor area; Vehicle burglary.
8:51 a.m. 1900 block of Levee Road; Missing person.
9:15 a.m. Ditch Avenue area; Animal complaint.
9:55 a.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Hang up call.
10:30 a.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Welfare concern.
10:46 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
11:06 a.m. 1200 block of Cedar Street; Complaint.
11:17 a.m. 100 block of South Railroad Avenue; Theft.
11:23 a.m. 1100 block of David Drive; Complaint.
11:39 a.m. 1000 block of Belanger Street; Telephone harassment.
1 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Animal complaint.
1:06 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Complaint.
1:24 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Disturbance.
1:48 p.m. 100 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.
2:52 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Telephone harassment.
3:28 p.m. 900 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Traffic stop/arrest.
5:03 p.m. Fifth and Main streets area; Disturbance.
6:06 p.m. 100 block of Eleventh Street; Disturbance.
6:35 p.m. Apple Street and Levee Road; Fireworks
6:47 p.m. 6300 block of La. 182; Stalled vehicle.
7:02 p.m. 600 block of Seventh Street; Disturbance.
7:07 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Frequent patrols.
7:44 p.m. 2300 block of La. 70; Theft.
7:57 p.m. Garber Street; Frequent patrols.
10:18 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Stalled vehicle.
Saturday, Aug. 29
2:44 a.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Harassment.
8:58 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Theft.
10:35 a.m. 1200 block of Victor II Boulevard ; Complaint.
11:26 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Criminal damage to property.
11:52 a.m. 200 block of Terrebonne Street; Suspicious vehicle.
12:59 p.m. 200 block of Aucoin Street; Complaint.
1:20 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Open door.
1:56 p.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Theft.
3:20 p.m. 500 block of Second Street; Theft.
3:29 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
5:07 p.m. Grizzaffi Trailer Park area; Stand by.
5:37 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Animal.
5:57 p.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint.
6:16 p.m. Brashear Avenue and Fourth Street; Suspicious person.
7:49 p.m. 5000 block of Railroad Avenue; Medical.
8:11 p.m. Glenwood and Halsey streets; Loud music.
8:36 p.m. 1400 block of Second Street; Disturbance.
8:43 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
9:14 p.m. 600 block of Bowman Street; Loud music.
10:08 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Medical.
11:09 p.m. 300 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
11:58 p.m. Sixth and Bowman streets; 911 hang up.
Sunday, Aug. 30
12:16 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Loud music.
2:15 a.m. Fifth and Freret streets; Medical.
8:50 a.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Assistance.
8:53 a.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Stand by.
9:16 a.m. 300 block of Fifth Street; Medical emergency.
9:54 a.m. 1000 block of Seventh Street; Complaint.
10:14 a.m. 600 block of Bowman Street; Complaint.
10:45 a.m. 1700 block of Federal Avenue; Medical emergency.
12:03 p.m. 300 block of Chennault Street; Animal complaint.
12:44 p.m. 600 block of Shannon Street; Assistance.
12:59 p.m. La. 70 Lake End Park area; Medical emergency.
1:27 p.m. 400 block of Duke Street; Complaint.
2:22 p.m. 900 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
2:37 p.m. 100 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.
2:53 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Stand by.
3:29 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Accident.
4:05 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Remove a subject.
4:18 p.m. La. 182 near Walgreens; Accident.
5 p.m. 500 block of Bush Street; Complaint.
5:34 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Welfare check.
6:13 p.m. 700 block of David Drive; Suspicious vehicle.
6:14 p.m. 1400 block of Ellzey Street; Animal.
7:14 p.m. 1000 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.
7:20 p.m. U.S. 90 East; Reckless driving.
7:37 p.m. 1200 block of David Drive; Alarm.
8:36 p.m. 600 block of Grove Street; Suspicious activity.
9:01 p.m. 600 block of Terrebonne Street; Hit and run.
9:35 p.m. 1600 block of North Second Street; Accident.
9:45 p.m. 100 block of Canary Street; Hit and run.
10:23 p.m. 1400 block of North Third Street; Disturbance.
10:54 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Complaint.
11:07 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
11:16 p.m. 700 block of Arizona Street; Removal of subject.
Monday, Aug. 31
5:12 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Reckless driving.