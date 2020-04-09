Morgan City police radio logs for April 7

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, April 7

7:23 a.m. 300 block of Barrow Street; Open line.

8:18 a.m. 100 block of Youngswood Road; Alarm.

9:54 a.m. 1000 block of Greenwood Street; Alarm.

12:07 p.m. 1600 block of Front Street; Frequent patrol.

1:31 p.m. 900 block of First Street; Medical emergency.

2:18 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Theft.

4:01 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Theft.

6:04 p.m. 300 block of Louisa Street; Removal of subject.

6:28 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Found item.

6:33 p.m. 1800 block of Elk Street; Medical.

6:56 p.m. 1100 block of Chestnut Drive; Frequent patrols.

8:45 p.m. La. 182 bridge; Stalled vehicle.

8:47 p.m. 200 block of Glenwood Street; Medical.

8:53 p.m. 300 block of Aycock Street; Alarm.