Morgan City police radio logs for April 27-28

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Monday, April 27

9:02 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.

9:34 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

10:27 a.m. Roderick Street under bridge; Loud music.

10:40 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Narcotic activity.

10:58 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.

11:19 a.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Damage to property.

11:57 a.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.

12:34 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.

12:41 p.m. David Drive; Fire.

2:22 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

2:30 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Arrest.

3:03 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

3:49 p.m. 3000 block of Lizabeth Drive; Alarm.

4 p.m. 800 block of David Drive; Harassment.

4:06 p.m. 1600 block of Azalea Drive; Complaint.

4:47 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile problem.

4:54 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Theft.

5:31 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

6:44 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Theft.

6:50 p.m. 700 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.

7:07 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.

7:50 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Arrest.

9:05 p.m. 800 block of Clothilde Street; Complaint.

9:23 p.m. Park Road; Complaint.

9:56 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.

10:51 p.m. 300 block of Wise Street; Complaint.

Tuesday, April 28

1:49 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Theft.

3:35 a.m. 600 block of Louisiana Street; Loud music.

4:26 a.m. 3200 block of Susan Drive; Medical.