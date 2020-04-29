Morgan City police radio logs for April 27-28
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Monday, April 27
9:02 a.m. 1300 block of Victor II Boulevard; Accident.
9:34 a.m. 400 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
10:27 a.m. Roderick Street under bridge; Loud music.
10:40 a.m. 200 block of Chennault Street; Narcotic activity.
10:58 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Medical.
11:19 a.m. 1000 block of Hickory Street; Damage to property.
11:57 a.m. 1500 block of Sandra Street; Alarm.
12:34 p.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Theft.
12:41 p.m. David Drive; Fire.
2:22 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
2:30 p.m. Brashear Avenue; Arrest.
3:03 p.m. 400 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
3:49 p.m. 3000 block of Lizabeth Drive; Alarm.
4 p.m. 800 block of David Drive; Harassment.
4:06 p.m. 1600 block of Azalea Drive; Complaint.
4:47 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Juvenile problem.
4:54 p.m. 600 block of Willow Street; Theft.
5:31 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
6:44 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Theft.
6:50 p.m. 700 block of Florence Street; Animal complaint.
7:07 p.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Suspicious subject.
7:50 p.m. 600 block of Egle Street; Arrest.
9:05 p.m. 800 block of Clothilde Street; Complaint.
9:23 p.m. Park Road; Complaint.
9:56 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.
10:51 p.m. 300 block of Wise Street; Complaint.
Tuesday, April 28
1:49 a.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Theft.
3:35 a.m. 600 block of Louisiana Street; Loud music.
4:26 a.m. 3200 block of Susan Drive; Medical.