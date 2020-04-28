Morgan City police radio logs for April 24-27

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Friday, April 24

5:46 a.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Alarm.

6:17 a.m. 600 block of 4th Street; Disturbance.

6:58 a.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.

9:06 a.m. 300 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.

9:30 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.

10:56 a.m. 1000 block of 6th Street; Medical.

11:26 a.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Disturbance.

1:08 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Found item.

1:14 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

2:47 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

2:50 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Harassment.

3:06 p.m. 3000 block of Carrol Drive; Traffic incident.

3:18 p.m. 900 block of 7th Street; Medical.

3:44 p.m. 1000 block of Spruce Street; Alarm.

3:45 p.m. North Everett and 6th streets; Loud music.

4:50 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Animal.

5:41 p.m. 1100 block of Walnut Drive; Domestic disturbance.

6:47 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

8:17 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.

9:07 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious.

9:56 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Loud music.

9:58 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.

11:36 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

Saturday, April 25

12:17 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.

2:02 a.m. 2100 block of Maple Street; Patrol.

5:38 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Animal.

7:08 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:06 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.

12:47 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Alarm.

1:29 p.m. 700 block of Railroad Avenue; Utilities.

2:16 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal.

4:10 p.m. Federal Avenue and Franklin Street; Disturbance.

5:47 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Domestic disturbance.

6:37 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Complaint.

6:48 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Stand by.

7:42 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.

10:19 p.m. New bridge; Hit and run assist.

10:33 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Investigation.

11 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Medical emergency.

11:05 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Assist Patterson Police Department.

11:16 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

11:20 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

11:32 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.

Sunday, April 26

12:16 p.m. 100 block of St. Clair Alley; Disturbance.

7:33 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

12:20 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

12:26 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.

1:44 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.

2:13 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Complaint.

2:15 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.

3:56 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.

4 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Removal of subject.

4:04 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Disturbance.

4:35 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.

6:49 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Criminal damage to property.

7:13 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.

7:24 p.m. 500 block of Third Street; Disturbance.

7:37 p.m. Eastbound past Martin Luther King exit; Accident.

8:09 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Juveniles.

8:21 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.

8:55 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.

9:43 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.

Monday, April 27

12:11 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.