Morgan City police radio logs for April 24-27
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Friday, April 24
5:46 a.m. 100 block of 11th Street; Alarm.
6:17 a.m. 600 block of 4th Street; Disturbance.
6:58 a.m. 7800 block of La. 182; Suspicious person.
9:06 a.m. 300 block of Onstead Street; Alarm.
9:30 a.m. 1900 block of Federal Avenue; Medical.
10:56 a.m. 1000 block of 6th Street; Medical.
11:26 a.m. 800 block of Sacred Heart Drive; Disturbance.
1:08 p.m. 100 block of Wren Street; Found item.
1:14 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
2:47 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.
2:50 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Harassment.
3:06 p.m. 3000 block of Carrol Drive; Traffic incident.
3:18 p.m. 900 block of 7th Street; Medical.
3:44 p.m. 1000 block of Spruce Street; Alarm.
3:45 p.m. North Everett and 6th streets; Loud music.
4:50 p.m. 1800 block of Filmore Street; Animal.
5:41 p.m. 1100 block of Walnut Drive; Domestic disturbance.
6:47 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.
8:17 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.
9:07 p.m. 600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard; Suspicious.
9:56 p.m. 200 block of Patton Street; Loud music.
9:58 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.
11:36 p.m. 1200 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
Saturday, April 25
12:17 a.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Theft.
2:02 a.m. 2100 block of Maple Street; Patrol.
5:38 a.m. 800 block of Ditch Avenue; Animal.
7:08 a.m. 7000 block of La. 182; Complaint.
12:06 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Accident.
12:47 p.m. 7900 block of La. 182; Alarm.
1:29 p.m. 700 block of Railroad Avenue; Utilities.
2:16 p.m. 500 block of Terrebonne Street; Animal.
4:10 p.m. Federal Avenue and Franklin Street; Disturbance.
5:47 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Domestic disturbance.
6:37 p.m. 200 block of Robin Street; Complaint.
6:48 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Stand by.
7:42 p.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Complaint.
10:19 p.m. New bridge; Hit and run assist.
10:33 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Investigation.
11 p.m. 1700 block of Dale Street; Medical emergency.
11:05 p.m. 300 block of Wren Street; Assist Patterson Police Department.
11:16 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
11:20 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.
11:32 p.m. 7000 block of Railroad Avenue; Loud music.
Sunday, April 26
12:16 p.m. 100 block of St. Clair Alley; Disturbance.
7:33 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
12:20 p.m. 7200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
12:26 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Accident.
1:44 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Removal of subject.
2:13 p.m. 6200 block of La. 182; Complaint.
2:15 p.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Complaint.
3:56 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Complaint.
4 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Removal of subject.
4:04 p.m. 2000 block of Keith Street; Disturbance.
4:35 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assistance.
6:49 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Criminal damage to property.
7:13 p.m. 1200 block of Brashear Avenue; Alarm.
7:24 p.m. 500 block of Third Street; Disturbance.
7:37 p.m. Eastbound past Martin Luther King exit; Accident.
8:09 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Juveniles.
8:21 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Disturbance.
8:55 p.m. 1400 block of Federal Avenue; Disturbance.
9:43 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.
Monday, April 27
12:11 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Animal complaint.