Morgan City police radio logs for April 23-24

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Thursday, April 23

8:42 a.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Theft.

8:56 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

11:10 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Arrest.

11:15 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

11:22 a.m. 1000 block of La. 70; Alarm.

11:25 a.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Complaint.

11:34 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Complaint.

11:37 a.m. 3200 block of Karen Drive; Animal complaint.

11:40 a.m. 400 block of Louisa Street; Stand by.

11:49 a.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; 911 hang up

2:31 p.m. 300 block of Patton Street; Warrant.

2:42 p.m. Chennault Street; Warrant.

2:52 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Juvenile problem.

2:58 p.m. 3000 block of Allison Street; Complaint.

3:02 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Warrant.

3:13 p.m. 2300 block of Tupelo Street; Complaint.

3:27 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Assistance.

4:04 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Juvenile problem.

6:29 p.m. 1600 block of Cottonwood Street; Harassment.

7:34 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Shoplifter.

7:36 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Assistance.

8:36 p.m. Morgan City Police Department; Harassment.

9:34 p.m. 300 block of Second Street; Complaint.

10:13 p.m. Federal Avenue near Onstead Street; Suspicious person.

10:19 p.m. Ochsner St. Mary; Assistance.

11:32 p.m. 1000 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

Friday, April 24

12:13 a.m. 6400 block of La. 182; Alarm.

1:56 a.m. 1600 block of La. 70; Medical.

2:18 a.m. Poncio Street; Suspicious person.