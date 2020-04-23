Morgan City police radio logs for April 21-22

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Tuesday, April 21

5:51 a.m. 1500 block of Nevada Street; Alarm.

8:44 a.m. 800 block of Victor II Boulevard; Officer stand by.

8:54 a.m. 400 block of Levee Road; Suspicious person.

9:24 a.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Disturbance.

2:11 p.m. 300 block of Egle Street; Complaint.

6:17 p.m. 1700 block of Sixth Street; Complaint.

7:14 p.m. 600 block of Freret Street; Disturbance.

7:16 p.m. 700 block of Terrebonne Street; Complalint.

7:32 p.m. 500 block of Brashear Avenue; Disturbance.

8:18 p.m. 600 block of Fourth Street; Complaint.

8:33 p.m. 600 block of Brashear Avenue; Remove subject.

10:20 p.m. 400 block of Onstead Street; Suspicious subject.

10:46 p.m. 1100 block of Marguerite Street; Assist.

Wednesday, April 22

12:23 a.m. 300 block of Franklin Street; Welfare concern.

4:12 a.m. 2400 block of Cypress Street; 911 hang up call.

4:57 a.m. 100 block of Youngs Road; Alarm.