Morgan City police radio log for Oct. 28-29
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
8:43 a.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Alarm.
10:15 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.
11:17 a.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.
11:50 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.
12:26 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.
12:37 p.m. La. 182 shrimp boat area; Com-plaint.
1:26 p.m. 800 block of Eighth Street; Alarm/open door.
1:39 p.m. 2500 block of Maple Street; Frequent patrol.
2:07 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Sheriff’s Office warrant/arrest.
2:28 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical emergency.
5:32 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Theft.
6:45 p.m. 1700 block of Sixth Street; Medical.
7:02 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.
7:35 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.
8:27 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Medi-cal.
9:40 p.m. Wren Street and Veterans Boulevard; Medical.
10:45 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Juvenile problems.
Thursday, Oct. 29
2:28 a.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Medical.