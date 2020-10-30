Morgan City police radio log for Oct. 28-29

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the police department at 985-380-4605.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

8:43 a.m. 1600 block of Chestnut Drive; Alarm.

10:15 a.m. 800 block of Brashear Avenue; Accident.

11:17 a.m. 600 block of Fifth Street; Complaint.

11:50 a.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Welfare concern.

12:26 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Assistance.

12:37 p.m. La. 182 shrimp boat area; Com-plaint.

1:26 p.m. 800 block of Eighth Street; Alarm/open door.

1:39 p.m. 2500 block of Maple Street; Frequent patrol.

2:07 p.m. 500 block of Fifth Street; Sheriff’s Office warrant/arrest.

2:28 p.m. 7400 block of La. 182; Medical emergency.

5:32 p.m. 1000 block of Third Street; Theft.

6:45 p.m. 1700 block of Sixth Street; Medical.

7:02 p.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Theft.

7:35 p.m. U.S. 90 West; Accident.

8:27 p.m. 300 block of Lawrence Street; Medi-cal.

9:40 p.m. Wren Street and Veterans Boulevard; Medical.

10:45 p.m. 1000 block of Brashear Avenue; Juvenile problems.

Thursday, Oct. 29

2:28 a.m. 600 block of General MacArthur Street; Medical.