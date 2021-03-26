Morgan City police make arrests on marijuana, property damage charges

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Morgan City police reported arrests on a marijuana charge Wednesday and on a criminal damage to property charge Thursday.

Morgan City

Police Chief James F. Blair reported that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 40 calls for service and made these arrests:

—Marcus Theon Gray, 36, South Railroad Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear for arraignment and failure to appear for trial (contempt of court) in 6th Ward Court.

—Brandon Michael LeBlanc, 35, Ditch Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday on charges of careless operation and possession of marijuana (second offense).

—Dawn Lynn Acosta, 41, Duke Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:45 a.m. Thursday on a charge of criminal damage to property under $1,000.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advised that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 28 complaints and made these arrests:

—Micah P. Thibodaux, 46, Patterson, was arrested at 11 a.m. Wednesday on an Assumption Parish warrant for possession of stolen things. Thibodaux was transferred to another agency.

—Cabot Preston Pugh, 32, Patterson, was arrested at 10:32 a.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Pugh was released on a summons to appear in court June 28.

—Corey Michael Stevens, 35, Berwick, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. Wednesday on charges of improper lane usage and driving under suspension. Stevens was released on a summons to appear in court June 28.

—Jase Kolbe Darden, 33, Franklin, was arrested at 3:42 a.m. Thursday on charges of failure to signal turn, failure to dim headlights, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute Schedule II drugs and two counts of battery on a corrections officer.

—Biatrice Sims, 19, New Iberia, was arrested at 4:07 p.m. Wednesday by the Narcotics Section on charges of improper lane usage, no driver’s license and possession of marijuana. Sims was released on a summons to appear in court June 28.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly said the Police Department responded to four complaints over the past 24 hours and made this arrest:

—Jose Servin-Espinosa, 34, Jamie Court, Morgan City, was arrested at 3:39 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of identity theft. Espinosa was booked, processed and held with no bond set at the time of press release.

St. Martin

Sheriff Becket Breaux reported these arrests:

—Neisha Cole, 43, Joy Street, Lafayette, was arrested Wednesday on charges of criminal conspiracy, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and possession with intent to distribute Schedule I drugs.

—Chad Gondran, 52, Leland Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested by the Henderson Police Department on an extradition warrant.

—Robbie Jennings, 54, Delcambre Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Tuesday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on a charge of monetary instrument abuse.

—Michael Olivier, 52, Coteau Rodaire, Arnaudville, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear.

—Sedric Patin, 28, Clayton Castille Road, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Tuesday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on charges of unauthorized entry of a place of business and simple battery.

—Stephen Bourque, 43, Henderson, was arrested Monday by the Henderson Police Department on a charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

—Jennifer Clark, 35, Anderson Street, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Monday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on a charge of simple battery of the infirm.

—Rickey Edmonds, 47, Augustine Road, Iowa, was arrested Monday and held by the U.S. Marshals Service.

—Hermana Gatewood. 44. Terrebonne Street, Morgan City, was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated battery.

—Caleb Robin, 33, Henderson Highway, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Monday on a warrant for failure to appear.

—Colby Romero, 41, Grand Point Avenue, Breaux Bridge, was arrested Monday by the Breaux Bridge Police Department on charges of battery of a dating partner, false imprisonment, simple criminal damage to property and domestic abuse battery.