Article Image Alt Text
Article Image Alt Text

Morgan City police look for runaway boy

Tue, 09/15/2020 - 2:01pm

Morgan City Police Department is currently seeking public assistance in locating a 14-year-old Logan Stevens of Morgan City. Logan has been reported as a runaway juvenile with the Morgan City Police Department.

He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, gray shorts with a black stripe, and black tennis shoes at the intersection of Allison St. and Justa St. in Morgan City on September 14, 2020. Logan may have left Morgan City and may be in Patterson, LA.

Chief James F. Blair is requesting anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Logan Stevens call the Morgan City Police Department or call 9-1-1. Tipsters also can leave tips on our web page at www.morgancitypolice.org, or they can send a tip to our Facebook Messenger.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020