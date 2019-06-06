Morgan City police investigate armed robbery

Thu, 06/06/2019 - 6:36pm

Morgan City police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred about 4:30 p.m. Thursday at a business on 8th Street in Morgan City. Initial reports indicate two armed individuals entered the business committing an armed robbery before fleeing the scene in a dark color Nissan passenger car with dark color rims. Investigators believe the two suspects involved are either light complected Hispanic or African-American males, a news release said.

The Morgan City Police Department is seeking public assistance and urging witnesses to call the Morgan City Police Department with information at 985-380-4605

