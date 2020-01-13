Morgan City police chase two suspects in stolen vehicle

A Patterson man and a Pierre Part woman fled from an officer during a traffic stop, leading officers on a chase with a crash and ending with the arrest of both, Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair said in a news release.

—Zoe Rives, 20, of Shell Beach Road in Pierre Part, was arrested at 12:02 p.m. Sunday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, no driver’s license, turn signal violation, possession of stolen things $5,000 to 25,000 (motor vehicle), possession of drug paraphernalia and accessories after the fact.

—Claude Moses Charlot, 26, of Leonard Street in Patterson, was arrested at 12:02 p.m. Sunday on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated obstruction of a highway, no driver’s license, possession of stolen things $5,000 to 25,000 (motor vehicle), possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing and on warrants for the charges of simple burglary and two counts of failure to appear.

An officer on patrol observed a vehicle violation in the area of Sixth Street and Onstead Street. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the vehicle failed to stop for the officer.

The vehicle fled to La. 70 headed north toward Fig Street.

As the vehicle approached the curve on La. 70 in the area of Lake End Park, the vehicle lost control, briefly leaving the roadway before re-entering the roadway.

The vehicle then traveled about another quarter mile before coming to a sudden stop on La. 70. The driver, Rives, and passenger, Charlot then switched seats.

Charlot turned the vehicle around re-entering the city of Morgan City.

The vehicle left the roadway again in the area of Federal Avenue and General McArthur Street resulting in a crash into two parked vehicles.

Charlot fled from officers on foot. Pursuing officers were able to locate Charlot hiding behind a residence and he was taken into custody.

Rives was taken into custody by officers on the scene of the crash.

Officers learned the vehicle Rives and Charlot were driving was reported stolen by the Berwick Police Department. Rives had knowledge Charlot was wanted for outstanding warrants and that was the reason she fled from officers.

A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City and 16th District Court held an active warrant for Charlot for failure to appear in court. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office also held an active warrant for Simple Burglary for Charlot. A computer check revealed both Rives and Charlot did not have a valid driver’s license and officers found suspected drug paraphernalia in the vehicle belonging to Rives and Charlot.

Both were jailed.