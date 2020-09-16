Morgan City officers work domestic violence cases

Morgan City police made five arrests on Monday alone on charges related to domestic violence.

Morgan City Police Chief James F. Blair reported these arrests:

—Jeremy Eugene Davis, 39, Third Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. Monday on a charge of domestic abuse

Officers were called to an address on Allison Street for a domestic disturbance. They learned Davis had committed a battery on a household member. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Tyler Jermaine Sylvester, 21, Versa Street, Berwick, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. Monday on charges of domestic abuse battery-strangulation, aggravated battery, domestic abuse child-endangerment law and criminal damage to property under $1,000.

—Brandy Skinner, 24, Wren Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:05 p.m. Monday on charges of aggravated second-degree battery, felony domestic abuse battery and domestic abuse child endangerment law.

Officers were called a Wren Street address for a large domestic disturbance. They identified the several individuals involved. Sylvester and Skinner were among the individuals involved and were placed under arrest. Detectives with the Morgan City Police Department are still currently investigating the matter, and more arrests are expected.

—Everg Ramos, 54, Magnolia Street, Amelia, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Monday on charges of signal lamps and signals devices and driver must be licensed, and on a warrant for two counts of domestic battery.

An officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of La. 182. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Ramos. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department held two separate warrants for domestic battery. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Zadre Devon Johnson, 27, Egle Street, Morgan City, was arrested 11:20 p.m. Monday on a charge of battery of a dating partner.

Officers were called to an Egle Street address to investigate a domestic disturbance. They learned Johnson had committed a battery on his dating partner. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration

—Abel Diller Garza Jr., 30, Carmen Street, Patterson, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. Monday on charges of signal lamps and signal devices, driving with a suspended driver’s license, possession of marijuana (first offense) and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear.

A K-9 officer with the Morgan City Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard. The driver was identified as Garza.

A computer check revealed his driver’s license was under suspension, and the16th District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. The officer detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle and deployed his K-9 partner (K-9 Dally) around the exterior of the vehicle.

K-9 Dally gave an odor response to the presence of illegal narcotics in the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle the officer discovered suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Sontee Randle, 27, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:25 p.m. Monday on a charge of illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities.

Officers were called to the area of Everett Street and Fifth Street to investigate reports of gunshots being fired in the area. Responding officers were given a description of a vehicle leaving the area that was involved.

Officers located the vehicle in the area of Federal Avenue and Gen. MacArthur Street and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Randle. During the investigation, it was learned Randle was involved in a verbal dispute in the area of Everette Street and Fifth Street when he discharged a firearm toward the ground.

The firearm was located in his vehicle and he was placed under arrest. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Donna Marie Comeaux, 61, Ninth Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 5 p.m. Monday on a warrant for theft between $5,000 and $25,000.

Officers located Donna Marie Comeaux in the area of Railroad Avenue and placed her under arrest on an outstanding warrant held the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Randy Jerome Clark, 33, 11th Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 1:07 p.m. Monday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of illegal possession of stolen things. Clark was released on a $3,000 bond.

—Leo Vining, 47, La. 62, Morgan City, was arrested 1:07 p.m. Monday on a charge of duty of offender to notify law enforcement of change of address. No bail has been set.

—Jeremy Javon Guy, Katherine Street, Jeanerette, was arrested 11:52 p.m. Monday on charges of reckless operation (no accident), possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Guy was released on a summons to appear Dec. 11.

—Tyler Anthony Palmature, 23, Henry Street, Patterson, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for failure to appear on the following charges: possession of alprazolam, operating a bicycle at night with improper lamps or reflectors, possession of clonazepam, operating an unregistered vehicle without proper number plate, driving under suspension, operating a vehicle with unlit license plate and possession of marijuana

No bail has been set.

—Garland Joseph Romero, 33, La. 182, Patterson, was arrested 8:34 p.m. Monday on charges of for violation of protective orders and domestic abuse child endangerment law. No bail has been set.