Morgan City mayor forum on YouTube Wednesday; DA forum in doubt

Morgan City voters can see the candidates for mayor in an online forum Wednesday night. But the prospects for a district attorney candidate forum are suddenly uncertain.

KWBJ will host a live event for the mayoral candidates on its YouTube channel 7-8 p.m. Wednesday.

The candidates are Lee Dragna, Don Hicks and Kevin Voisin. KWBJ’s Danika Foley will be the moderator.

The St. Mary Chamber will have a forum for mayoral candidates at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

Meanwhile, the Chamber sent an email Tuesday canceling its scheduled Monday forum for district attorney candidates in the 16th Judicial District, which covers St. Mary, St. Martin and Iberia parishes. The forum was to be held at the Patterson Area Civic Center.

Incumbent District Attorney “Bo” Duhe is being challenged by former 16th JDC Judge Lori Landry.

Duhe will be out of town Monday to attend a meeting of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, Chamber President Donna Meyer said in an email.

“I am so sorry that we are having to cancel,” Meyer wrote.

In an email response, Landry said she’s still available to the forum.

“As you know, this matter has been on our calendar for approximately two months and; I have declined other obligations because of its importance and my word …,” Landry wrote.

“Mr. Duhe’s unavailability should not deny me the right to speak to the citizens about my candidacy and the election. I participated in another event last Thursday as the only candidate that committed for the same reasons stated above and this is no different"