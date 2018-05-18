Morgan City man sentenced to 63 months in prison for possessing child porn

A Morgan City man was sentenced Thursday to five years and three months in prison for using the internet to download and possess child pornography, U.S. Attorney David Joseph said in a news release.

Joshua Landry, 40, of Morgan City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell in Alexandria on one count of receiving child pornography, Joseph said.

He was also sentenced to serve 10 years of supervised release following his incarceration, and upon his release from custody he will be required to register as a sex offender. According to the Oct. 26, 2017, guilty plea, law enforcement agents identified Landry as downloading child pornography to an electronic device in his home.

Agents searched Landry’s home on Feb. 8, 2017, and found Landry’s cell phone, which contained child pornography videos. Landry also admitted to agents that he downloaded child pornography, the release said.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood combines federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well

as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.