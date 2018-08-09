Morgan City man posted with Navy's 'info warriors'

PENSACOLA, Fla. – A 1997 Morgan City High School graduate and Morgan City native is stationed with a command responsible for teaching future information warriors the skills required to defend America around the world.

Petty Officer 1st Class Patrick Hebert works as a cryptologic technician (collection) and operates out of the Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station.

A cryptologic technician (collection) operates state-of-the-art computer systems to conduct information operations; collect, analyze and exploit signals of interest to identify, locate and report worldwide threats; control and safeguard access to classified material and information systems.

Hebert credits success in the Navy with lessons learned growing up.

“I learned to be my own person that didn’t have direct influence over someone,” said Hebert. “It allowed me to see the world and many different cultures and have that experience to grow.”

IWTC Corry Station is just one component that makes up the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) domain, headquartered at Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Florida.

While there are many ways to earn distinction in the Navy, Hebert is proud of the work he did to earn a Joint Commendation Medal.

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Hebert and other sailors and staff know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, serving as a key part of the information warfare community in its mission to gain a deep understanding of the inner workings of adversaries and developing unmatched knowledge of the battlespace during wartime.

These sailors create war-fighting options for fleet commanders and advising decision-makers at all levels as they serve worldwide aboard ships, submarines and aircraft and from the National Security Agency to the Pentagon.

“Serving in the Navy means there is greater purpose, and I like my job as guardian for the nation,” said Hebert.