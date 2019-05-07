Morgan City man faces sex, drug charges

Staff Report

A Morgan City man faces sex and drug charges after an arrest Saturday, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

Austin Taylor McLaughlin, 24, of Glenwood Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Saturday. He was booked on charges including carnal knowledge of a juvenile, possession of marijuana first and second offense, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substance Drug-Free Zone and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The Police Department investigated information from the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services alleging an inappropriate relationship involving McLaughlin and a 14-year-old girl, Blair said.

Investigators obtained a warrant and used it and other outstanding Morgan City warrants to arrest McLaughlin. Investigators found marijuana and paraphernalia and added those charges, Blair said.

Blair also reported these arrests in the 72 hours ending Monday:

—Courtnie Chenevert, 36, of Onstead Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Friday on a charge of simple battery on a police officer.

Chenevert, an inmate at the Morgan City Police Department, became combative and committed a battery on an officer while in the Morgan City Police Department, Blair said. She was booked and incarcerated.

—Robert Watkins, 40, of Gray Street in Gray, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Friday on a warrant for disturbing the peace by fighting.

Blair said Watkins turned himself in and was named in an arrest warrant. It stemmed from an April 22 incident on Federal Avenue, where Watkins was involved in a fight. He was booked and incarcerated.

—Daniel Earl Goodwin, 38, of U.S. 90 in Franklin, was arrested at 8:18 p.m. Friday on a charge of illegal carrying of a weapon.

Officers received a complaint of a person carrying a concealed handgun in his waistband on Front Street. Officers located and identified the person as Goodwin, Blair said. Goodwin advised officers he did not have a conceal carrying permit and located a concealed handgun in his waistband. He was placed under arrest and transported to Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Caroline Stephanie Huddleston-Causadias, 28, of Bernice Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Friday on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear.

—Shannon Charles Conley, 31, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 2:48 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana and two counts of failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Conley on Victor II Boulevard. A warrants check revealed City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for his arrest, Blair said.

When officers placed him under arrest he was found to be in possession of suspected marijuana, the chief said.

He was transported to Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Earlisa Patrice Triggs, 31, of Idaho Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. Saturday on a warrant for simple battery.

Officers found Triggs on Martin Luther King Boulevard and learned the Morgan City Police Department held an active warrant for her arrest. The warrant stems from a March 3 complaint in which she is accused of committing a battery.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests in east St. Mary Parish:

—Shundren Keon Johnson, 23, of Tiffany Street in Patterson, was arrested at 10:17 a.m. Friday on warrants for two counts of failure to appear.

Johnson was taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center on the warrants. Bond has been set at $3,000.

—Alexis Erin Pond, 26, of Belle Fountaine Drive in Lafayette, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II drugs (Suboxone), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of westbound U.S. 90 in Amelia after a report of a reckless driver. Deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as Pond.

Pond admitted to snorting heroin earlier that morning, Smith said. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and marijuana, heroin, Suboxone and drug paraphernalia were located, the sheriff said.

A background check on Pond revealed she was driving under suspension. She was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond has been set at $3,750.

—Oistin James Busse, 20, of Watkins Street in Berwick, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Sunday on a charge of driving on roadway laned for traffic, possession of Schedule IV drugs (Xanax), and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance.

—Kenneth John Scott III, 20, of Riverview Drive in Berwick, was arrested at 10:31 p.m. Sunday on charges of possession of marijuana and a warrant alleging no license plate, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.

A deputy was patrolling the area of La. 182 in Berwick when he observed a vehicle cross the center line. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and contact was made with the driver, identified as Busse, and the passenger, identified as Scott. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, the deputy could smell a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle, Smith said.

As Scott got out of the vehicle, the deputy observed him drop a cellophane bag containing marijuana, Smith said. During a search of the vehicle, Xanax pills, marijuana and a gun were located, which Busse admitted were his, the sheriff said.

Both were transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond on Busse has been set at $5,000. Bond on Scott has been set at $1,500.

—Charlie Ray Williams Jr., 40, of Southwest Road in Bayou Vista, was arrested at 5:24 p.m. Friday on charges of possession of Schedule II drugs with the intent to distribute (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule I (marijuana), transactions involving drug proceeds, violation of controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor, no driver’s license, warrants for domestic abuse child endangerment law, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, failure to appear for arraignment for the charge of possession of marijuana (14 grams or less), failure to appear for trial for operating a vehicle without a driver’s license and operating a vehicle with improper tail lights, failure to appear for trial on the charges of possession of cocaine (less than 2 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia (first offense), and possession of synthetic cannabinoids (first offense), and failure to appear for trial on the charges of possession of marijuana (less than 2½ pounds) with the intent to distribute.

Narcotics detectives went to the 100 block of Southwest Road to assist patrol with an investigation of a domestic abuse battery involving strangulation. Detectives made contact with Williams outside of the residence, at which time detectives located methamphetamine and marijuana on his person, Smith said.

A search warrant was obtained for the home. During the search, marijuana was located, the sheriff said.

Cash totaling $436 was found on Williams’ person. Two small children were inside the residence, which is located less than 2,000 feet from a school, church and park. It was also learned that Williams was named in the warrants.

He was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. Bond has been set at $35,000.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported these arrests over the weekend:

—Jarred Knight, 33, no address, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Sunday on charges of disturbing the peace and simple assault.

Knight was arrested at Cypress RV Park. He was later arrested on a Morgan City Court warrant and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Scott James Fabre, 57, of Versen Street in Berwick, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. Sunday on a Morgan City warrant for failure to appear on a traffic charge. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Richard Ford, of Utah Street in Berwick, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. Sunday on charges of no driver’s license, expired inspection, open container and possession of marijuana.