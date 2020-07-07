Morgan City man arrested on hit and run charge

Staff Report

A Morgan City man faces a hit and run charge after an accident in which he was driving with a suspended license, Police Chief James F. Blair said.

—David Anthony Barnett, 49, Leaona Street, Morgan City, was arrested 12:51 a.m. Saturday on hit and run and driving under suspension charges.

Officers were called to an address on La. 182 for an accident. Officers learned the vehicle fled the scene but was able to obtain information on the suspect vehicle. An officer with the Berwick Police Department located the driver and vehicle parked at a business on La. 182.

The driver was identified as Barnett. A computer check revealed Barnett’s driver’s license was under suspension. He placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

Blair also reported these arrests:

—Jerral Wade Prestenbach, 31, Martin Street, Patterson, was arrested at 6:57 p.m. Friday on a charge of first-offense possession of synthetic marijuana.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of La.182. A passenger in the vehicle was identified as Prestenbach. He was found in possession of suspected synthetic marijuana. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration

—Meghan Lynn Cheramie, 28, Park Road, Morgan City, was arrested at 8:09 p.m. Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers located Cheramie in the area of First Street and Railroad Avenue and placed her under arrest on an active warrant held by City Court of Morgan City. She was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Layce Fletcher, 38, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested on 2:27 a.m. Saturday on charges of proper equipment required, view outward or inward through windshield, first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Fletcher in the area of La. 182. A warrant check revealed the Morgan City Police Department and the City Court of Morgan City held active warrants for her arrest. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration

—Jey-Lun Francis, 23, Ciro Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:50 a.m. Saturday on charges of remaining after forbidden and resisting an officer.

Officers were called to a Franklin Street address for a disturbance. They came into contact with Francis. Officers learned Francis refused to leave the property. He was placed under arrest.

During the arrest, he pulled away from officers. He was transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Bethany Rose White, 23, Oil Tank Alley, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:24 p.m. Saturday on charges of expired license plate, switched license plate and no motor vehicle insurance.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Federal Avenue and Brashear Avenue. The driver was identified as White.

A computer check revealed the vehicle White was driving did not have valid vehicle insurance. Officers also learned the license plate on the vehicle was switched. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Kelvin Roxel, 19, Fig Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Saturday on charges of color of clear lamps and no driver’s license.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of La.182. The driver was identified as Roxel. A computer check revealed he did not possess a valid driver’s license.

He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Tala Jerae Johnson, 26. Main Street, Patterson, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Saturday on charges of brake equipment required, switched license plate and driving under suspension.

Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sixth Street The driver was identified as Johnson.

A computer check revealed her driver’s license was under suspension and the license plate on her vehicle was switched. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Amber Yarbrough, 38, Main Street, Patterson, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. Sunday on a charge of violation of a protective order.

Officers were called to an address on Sixth Street for a violation of a protective order. Officers learned the complainant had an active protective order against Yarbrough.

Officers learned Yarbrough came into contact with the complainant. Yarbrough was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Stephen Bias, 55, Egle Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers were called to an address on Egle Street for a disturbance. They came into contact with Bias.

A warrant check revealed the City Court of Morgan City held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

—Bricelon Lamon Martin, 30, Chitmacha Trail, Charenton, was arrested at 8:59 p.m. Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear.

Officers came into contact with Martin in the area of La. 182. A warrant check revealed the 16th Judicial District Court held an active warrant for his arrest. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Morgan City Police Department for booking and incarceration.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith reported these arrests:

—Kristopher Lee Acosta, 38, Slumber Pass, San Antonio, Texas, was arrested at 2:45 a.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery by strangulation. Acosta was released on a $2,500 bond.

—David Wayne Mire, 44, Velma Court, Morgan City, was arrested at 10:56 p.m. Saturday on charges of driving under suspension, driving on right side of road/exceptions, and possession of methamphetamines, and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of criminal neglect of family. No bail has been set.

—Dwayne Willem Hallman Jr., 44, Overbrook Drive, Broussard, was arrested at 12:05 p.m. Saturday on a charge of driving while intoxicated. Hallman was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Jalesa Shaw, 31, 1Martin Luther King, Baldwin, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Saturday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Shaw was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

—Antonio Lamonte Blackburn, 47, Caribbean Drive, Jeanerette, was arrested at 10:27 p.m. Saturday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Blackburn was released on a $2,500 bond.

—Lilian Dae Aleksines, 18, Federal Avenue, Morgan City, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. Sunday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Alexsines was released on a summons to appear Oct. 22.

—Ashley Nicole Aucoin, 33, La. 317, Centerville, was arrested at 2:02 a.m. Monday on a domestic battery charge and on a warrant for failure to appear on the charge of domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $5,000.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Fredrick Flowers, 33, of Spring Texas, was arrested at 2:49 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper lane usage.

Berwick Officers were patrolling the area of U.S. 90 eastbound when they observed a vehicle cross the center line several times. A traffic stop was conducted and contact was made with the driver, who was identified as Flowers.

During the course of the traffic stop, officers stated that they could smell a raw odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A search was conducted and revealed marijuana, THC-infused cookies, and drug paraphernalia.

Flowers was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he was booked on the charges. He posted a bond of $3,750 and was released.