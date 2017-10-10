Morgan City man arrested in cyber-crime sweep

Three men, including one from Morgan City, have been arrested by the state attorney general’s Cyber Crime Unit and accused of charges that include child exploitation.

One of the men, Arthur Tiel, 42, of Houma, is also accused of molestation of a juvenile.

Tiel was also booked into the Terrebonne Parish jail on 150 counts of possession of sexual abuse images or videos of children under the age of 13, three counts of distribution of such images, two counts of producing such images and the molestation counts.

His arrest as a fugitive from Lafourche Parish followed a joint investigation involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Billiot, 49, of Morgan City, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of sexual abuse images or videos of children under the age of 13, five counts of possession of sexual abuse image or videos of children and one count of distribution of sexual abuse of images or videos of children.

He was booked into the St. Mary Parish jail following a joint investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security investigations, the St. Mary Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana Probation and Parole’s Thibodaux Field Office.

Colby Babin, 27, of Gheens, was arrested on one count of sexual abuse images or videos of children under the age of 13. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Jail following a joint investigation between the LBI Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“The victimization of children should infuriate all of us and shake us to the core,” Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a press release. “My office and I will keep doing all we can to bring justice to the despicable who prey upon our state’s most innocent.”

Landry is asking the public to call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506 if they have information or concerns regarding any of these alleged perpetrators. Callers do not have to give their names.