Morgan City man arrested in Bayou Vista shooting

Staff Report

Patterson police and St. Mary Parish deputies worked together on an arrest Saturday in the shooting earlier that day in Bayou Vista.

—Tyson Trevon Jones, 19, Tupelo Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 6:42 p.m. Saturday on charges of illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, and possession of a firearm-felon.

At 12:58 p.m., Dispatch received several calls of shots fired in the Bayou Vista area. Deputies responded to Southwest Road in Bayou Vista and spoke with complainants, who gave information. The deputies quickly put out a bulletin to surrounding agencies with a description of the vehicle.

A short time later, Patterson police observed a vehicle matching the description and conducted a traffic stop. A K9 deputy joined the Patterson officer in the investigation of the vehicle. The deputy made contact with the driver, Jones, and three passengers.

During the investigation, a weapon was located in the vehicle. All four suspects were transported to the Morgan City Branch Office for questioning.

Jones was transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking. No bail has been set.

Sheriff Blaise Smith praised the teamwork of patrol deputies, detectives, Patterson police and the public in this incident.

Smith advises that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 35 complaints and reports the following arrests:

—Kristi Freeman Thibodeaux, 40, East Spencer Street, Jennings was arrested at 8:01 a.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Thibodeaux was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Javon Foster, 35, Iberia Street, Franklin, was arrested at 8:01 a.m. Thursday on a charge of disturbing the peace by fighting. Foster was released on a summons to appear June 29.

—Peggy Aucoin Fabre, 53, Francis Street, Berwick, was arrested 6:30 p.m. Thursday on a charge of theft. Fabre was released on a summons to appear June 27.

—Sidney Thomas Couvillier, Sr., 53, Parish Road 131, Franklin, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. on a charge of disturbing the peace by intoxication. Couvillier was released on a summons to appear June 27.

—Christian Day Jon Landry, 28, Cleveland Avenue, New Orleans, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Friday on a charge of driving under suspension. Landry was released on a summons to appear June 27.