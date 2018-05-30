Morgan City levee work progressing

Work takes place Tuesday on La. 70 by Lake End Park as part of the Morgan City Levee Improvements Project. St. Mary Parish Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 is in charge of the project that entails tying about a quarter-mile stretch of the highway into the levee system. Officials have widened the highway, raised half of it and are in the process of raising the other half, said Lee Dragna, drainage district chairman. Dragna anticipates the La. 70 work to be complete July 20. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)