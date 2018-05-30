A worker welds a steel sheet piling Tuesday by Justa Street as part of the Morgan City Levee Improvements Project. The St. Mary Levee District is managing this section of the project that involves driving pilings along a 2,700-foot stretch of Justa Street. Officials expect work to finish before the end of summer, said Tim Matte, levee district executive director. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Work takes place Tuesday on La. 70 by Lake End Park as part of the Morgan City Levee Improvements Project. St. Mary Parish Consolidated Gravity Drainage District No. 2 is in charge of the project that entails tying about a quarter-mile stretch of the highway into the levee system. Officials have widened the highway, raised half of it and are in the process of raising the other half, said Lee Dragna, drainage district chairman. Dragna anticipates the La. 70 work to be complete July 20. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)
Morgan City levee work progressing
