Kindergarteners hunt for eggs Wednesday during the city of Morgan City’s annual Easter Egg Hunt at Lawrence Park. Patterson Civic Organization will its inaugural Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday at Patterson Area Civic Center. Morning Glory Ministries will hold its City Wide Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. April 20 at 1323 Railroad Ave. in Morgan City. (The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald)