Morgan City High Students of the Month
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 2:10pm
Submitted Photo
The January Students of the Month at Morgan City High are, from left: sophomore Dylan Duval, senior Dillon Nguyen, freshman Hannah Ebbercke and junior Asia Washington.
Submitted Photo
