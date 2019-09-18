Morgan City High Students of the Month
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 10:41am
Morgan City High School 's Students of the Month for August were recently selected. They are senior Austin Blair, junior Tia Estay, sophomore Cynthia Zavala and freshman Tri Lam.
