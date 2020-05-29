Morgan City High seniors graduate Friday night

The Morgan City High School Class of 2020 will hold its graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Morgan City High School Stadium.

The Class of 2020 will be led by summa cum laude graduates, Hannah Adams and Michelle Lam, both of whom have earned a 4.0 cumulative grade point averages.

Here are biographies provided by the schools:

Hannah Adams

Hannah Adams is the daughter of Carrie and Junior Adams. She plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Monroe where she will pursue a degree in nursing. She was a member of the Tiger Ambassadors, BETA and Student Council. She was also a member of the swim team. She has been involved as a volunteer with Autism Walk, Special Olympics, The Purple Lemon, and has tutored numerous students.

Michelle Lam

Michelle Lam is the daughter of Huong Huynh and Thanh Lam. She was the 2019-20 MCHS Student of the Year. She plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Lafayette where she will major in chemical engineering. She was a member of BETA, Foreign Language Society, FCCLA and the New Generation Forum. She was awarded the Mason’s Honesty and Integrity Award and was a volunteer at the Purple Lemon.

Adams and Lam were both part of the first-place team at the NSU MACH XII Math Competition held at Nicholls State University this past March.

Graduates also earning summa cum laude recognition are: Drew Angeron, Carson Gagliano, Mackenzie Ronsonet, Chelsey Barahona, Alexa Holmes, Juliana Santos, Austin Blair, Mackenley Landry, Isaiah Soto, Myllah Brown, Dillon Nguyen, Leah Stockstill, Eulises Calderon, Kevankumar Patel, Kyle Waldron, Eduardo Chapa, Kameron Patureau, Ashanta Williams, Jacie Daigle, Emilena Perot and Madison Williams.