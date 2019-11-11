Article Image Alt Text

Morgan City High pays tribute to vets

Mon, 11/11/2019 - 4:41pm
Staff Report

Morgan City High School’s Historical Society in cooperation with the JROTC program hosted a Veterans Day Program at Morgan City High School on Friday. Veterans from all branches were asked to rise and be honored as their branch’s flag was presented and the Morgan City High School choir sang the "Medley of Armed Forces.'' A drill performance imitating a skit from the movie “Stripes” was performed by Morgan City High School’s JROTC Drill Team.

