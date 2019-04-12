The winners in the 2-year-old and under division are first, Remy Stanzione; second, Tallulah Giroir; and third, Laykin Cothron. (Submitted)
Winners in the 3-PreK division are first, Diangelo Ruffin; second, Brooklyn Fuselier; and third, Jenesis Gonzalez. (Submitted)
Winners in the basket decorating competition are first, Keyle Moreau; second, Elliot Anslem; and third, Ava Courville. (Submitted)
Winners in the kindergarten division are first, Rico Grogan; second, Gerald Corado; and third, Marcos Suazo. (Submitted)
Morgan City egg hunt awards
The city of Morgan City held its annual East Egg Hunt Wednesday at Lawrence Park and presented awards after the hunt.