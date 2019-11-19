In Morgan City, 'Déjà vu' drug operation nets 23 arrests

The Morgan City Police Department along with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Department conducted an undercover operation addressing the sales of illegal narcotics in the city limits of Morgan City and within St. Mary Parish, Chief of Police James F. Blair said in a news release.

During the operation, both agencies were able to identify and secure arrest warrants for numerous individuals involved in the sales of illegal narcotics.

During the early morning hours Tuesday, the Narcotics Divisions of the Morgan City Police Department with St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Department executed operation “Déjà vu”.

Armed with arrest warrants and the assistance of multiple agencies including; Thibodaux Police Department Narcotics Division, Berwick Police Department, Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Division, New Iberia Police Department, Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations, officers began executing the arrest warrants.

The Morgan City Police Department has made the following arrests and are actively seeking to arrest other individuals from this investigation.

—Lucius P. Romero Jr., 44, of North Third Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:26 a.m. Tuesday on a two warrants for the charges of distribution of methamphetamine and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone). He was jailed.

—Lawrence G. Francois, 49, of Orange Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:37 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of marijuana and violation of controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone). He was jailed.

—Jerry Charles Jr., 54, of Mike Drive in Patterson, was arrested at 5:46 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of marijuana and violation of controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone) and a warrant for failure to appear for City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Joseph Aaron, 24, of Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 5:49 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. He was jailed.

—Regina Marie Bob, 28, of Garber Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:06 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for possession of marijuana and improper display of a license plate. She was jailed.

—Raphael Dominic Valentine, 37, of Barrow Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of marijuana and violation of controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone). He was jailed.

—Allen Lee Escort, 55, of Mount Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of marijuana and violation of controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone). He was jailed.

—Keith Singleton, 50, of Eleventh Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:46 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of cocaine and violation of controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone) and fugitive of probation and parole. He was jailed.

—Sharaki Brown, 32, of Wren Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of marijuana and violation of controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone). She was jailed.

—Sugar Ray Robertson, 53, of Egle Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:43 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for conspiracy to distribute marijuana. He was jailed.

—Arthur Joseph Cole, 61, of La. 182 in Morgan City, was arrested at 6:58 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of cocaine and violation of controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone). He was jailed.

—Alvontray Bryan Keith Louis, 23, of South Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and a warrant for failure to appear to City Court of Morgan City. He was jailed.

—Juvenile, 17, of Morgan City, was arrested at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and charges of possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone), and possession of a firearm in a firearm free zone. While arresting the juvenile on active warrants, he was found in possession of suspected marijuana that was packaged for sales along with a firearm in a posted firearm free zone. He was additionally charged.

—Renata Jolene Harris, 39, of Mallard Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 7:37 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute. She was jailed.

—Gregory S. Payne, 44, of Oregon Street in Berwick, was arrested at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for possession of marijuana and improper lane usage. He was jailed.

—Courtlin Carter, 30, of Birch Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of crack cocaine and violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug-free zone), and a warrant for aggravated assault. He was jailed.

—Tiesha Rockel Carbin, 28, of Fourth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and a warrant for first offense possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of a legend drug without a prescription. She was jailed.

—Rebeca Clark, 37, of Clements Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday on warrants for distribution of methamphetamine, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance (drug-free zone) and possession of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. While being arrested on outstanding warrants, Clark was found to be in possession of suspected drug paraphernalia. She was additionally charged. She was jailed.

—Summer Billiot, 34, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:47 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for conspiracy to distribute marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance (drug-free zone) and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile. She was jailed.

—John Washington, 64, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 9:51 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of marijuana and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance (drug-free zone). He was jailed.

—Shade Suire, 26, of Chestnut Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed.

—David Francois, 48, of Sixth Street in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance (drug-free zone) and possession of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile. He was jailed.

—Barry Jones, 32, of South Railroad Avenue in Morgan City, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant for distribution of marijuana and violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance (drug-free zone) and a warrant for distribution of marijuana, violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance (drug-free zone) and possession of controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile. He was jailed.