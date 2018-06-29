Morgan City, Berwick to host July 4th events

Berwick and Morgan City will both host Fourth of July celebrations Wednesday with food, music and a fireworks show.

Morgan City will have a Party in the Park in Lawrence Park from 4-8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The town of Berwick will host its Rockin’ the Riverfront celebration from 5-9:30 p.m.

A fireworks show over Berwick Bay starts at 9 p.m. Morgan City and Berwick officials are partnering to hold the show. The La. 182 bridge will close at 8:30 p.m. to accommodate the fireworks show.

Sponsors of Party in the Park are Morgan City Main Street, the city of Morgan City, Bay Ltd., the Parsiola family and Reverse My Fees LLC.

Lawrence Park will have live music with 5 Shot from 4-6 p.m. followed by Driftwood from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Food vendors are Xtreme Athletics for fair burgers, Tellman BBQ Team selling barbecue plate lunches, Immanuel Christian with a soft drink booth and Morgan City Main Street with a beer booth.

Purple Heart Outdoors will sell raffle tickets during the event at Lawrence Park as a fundraiser, Main Street Director Beth Portero said.

At Rockin’ the Riverfront, Berwick Volunteer Fire Department will sell burgers, cold drinks and beer, while The Big Chill will sell snow balls, kettle corn and fresh squeezed lemonade. Krossover will provide music from 5-8:30 p.m. The band will be set up at the Utah Street entrance to the riverfront, Event Coordinator Misty Pillaro said.

The Berwick High School girls’ basketball team will sell baked goods and drink insulating sleeves to raise money to buy new jerseys. Another booth will also sell nachos and Hurricanes, Pillaro said.