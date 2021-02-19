Morgan City awaits water test results

Staff Report

The city of Morgan City is awaiting water sample test results from the state Department of Health to lift its boil order advisory that has been in effect since Wednesday morning.

Utilities Director Bill Cefalu said that on Thursday, the city reached the pressure threshold to lift the boil order.

But that will have to wait until water samples are approved by the Department of Health.

Cefalu said Thursday he thought the city’s water towers would be full by sometime Friday.

Morgan City Mayor Lee Dragna, in a Facebook post, encouraged residents to check for leaks in their pipes Friday.

The city also provides water for the Stephensville area covered in St. Martin Parish Water and Sewer District No. 1, which also is under a water boil advisory.

When Morgan City’s boil water advisory is lifted, so will that portion of Stephensville that it provides water to.

Meanwhile, St. Mary Parish public schools were closed early Thursday due to water service disruption, and they remained closed Friday, Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said.

In Assumption Parish, Waterworks District No. 1, a boil advisory remains in the Pierre Part, Belle River and Bayou L’Ourse areas, but the district issued a statement on Facebook Thursday that samples have been submitted to the state lab. Once the approval is given, then the order can be lifted.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to conserve water, check pipes for leaks and repair as soon as possible and report water leaks to the district at 985-369-6156.

While the district said the water system slowly was recovering, it expected freezes Thursday and Friday evenings to “slow or hamper this recovery even more,” the release said.

In Patterson, the city issued a statement Thursday morning on its Facebook page that the city’s water system “is in excellent shape.”

The city noted it has kept its water pressure and flow has continued through the weather event.

“Currently, our water service is maintaining system pressure, and there is no threat of the city having to turn water off,” the release said.