Morgan City adds more pumps ahead of storm

“We’re doing all we can to be prepared,” said Morgan City Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi Friday afternoon as he watched pumps being added at Pump Station 4 near Veterans Boulevard. The preparations are being made as Tropical Storm Barry approaches the Louisiana shore and St. Mary Parish with threats of heavy rain.

The mayor was able to secure two 12-inch pumps following a request made to Gov. John Bel Edwards during Edwards’ Thursday visit to Morgan City the mayor said. Those are being added to three 6-inch pumps secured from Drainage District 2.

Pump Station 4 will now have the capacity to pump 42 more inches said Grizzaffi. The station pumps water from Second Street to Elliot Subdivision.

Grizzaffi also noted that Pump Station 7 has an additional 12-inch pump to help with drainage in Wyandotte Subdivision.

The canal at Pump Station 3 along La. 70 has been pumped down 12 feet to allow room for possible heavy rain. That station handles water from La. 70/Marguerite Street to Brashear Avenue.

The Lakeside canal has also been pumped down to help with gravity drainage the mayor said.

According to the National Weather Service, rainbands spreading into area Friday will be capable of producing locally heavy rains of 1 to 3 inches in a short time period. Rainfall amounts through the weekend have the potential to be much higher and could reach 15 to 20 inches in some spots.

Grizzaffi stated that even with the added pumping capability, a heavy amount of rain in a short time may still cause temporary flooding.