More power restored in Morgan City, across parish

The Morgan City government reports that power had been restored in Elliot Subdivision, Cypress Gardens, Marquis Manor and the residential side of Youngs Road as of 1 p.m.

"The crews will now begin attacking isolated problems," the city government said on it's Facebook page. "We appreciate your patience as we try to restore power to all residents."

As of 2 p.m., 6,609 St. Mary Cleco customers still had no power, or about a third of its customers in the parish.

About 1,300 customers of three utilities in St. Martin and 1,000 Entergy customers in Assumption were without electricity.