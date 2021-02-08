More meth arrests for local police agencies

(Editor’s Note: The charges listed here and the narratives that go with them are provided by the police agencies that made the arrests. Guilt or innocence has not been determined in court.)

Staff Report

Area law enforcement agencies made 12 drug-related arrests late last week, including three more in a recent string of methamphetamine possession and distribution cases.

Morgan City

Chief James F. Blair reports that over the last 24-hour period the Morgan City Police Department responded to 26 calls for service. The following people were arrested beginning Thursday:

—Troy A. Miller, 56, Aruba Drive, Lafayette, was arrested at 6:59 p.m. Thursday on charges of vehicle license required, possession of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.

—Gerald Wayne Crooks, 59, Fourth Street, Morgan City, was arrested Thursday on a warrant domestic abuse battery (felony).

On Thursday, the Morgan City Police Department received information from the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office about a missing or endangered person. Officers with the Criminal Patrol Division and investigators with the Detective Division open an investigation to locate the victim. Officers were able to find the victim in Morgan City.

Investigators learned the victim’s dating partner had committed a battery on the victim Wednesday.

During the investigation, investigators documented the victim’s injuries and obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, Crooks. Officers and detectives located Crooks on Fourth Street and placed him under arrest. He was booked and incarcerated at the Morgan City Police Department.

Berwick

Police Chief David Leonard reported this arrest:

—Mark Broussard Jr., 31, Vivian Street, Morgan City, was arrested at 4:43 a.m. Friday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

About 4:23 a.m. Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Officers made contact with Broussard, who was a passenger in the vehicle.

During the course of the stop, a K-9 was deployed, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Following the search, officers located suspected methamphetamine and items of drug paraphernalia inside Broussard’s bag. Broussard was placed under arrest and transported to the Berwick Police Department where he was booked.

Broussard remains incarcerated where he awaits a bond.

Assumption

Sheriff Leland Falcon reported these arrests:

—Matthew Joseph Madere, 32, La. 308, Plattenville, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

—Anita Marie Hoffpauir, 31, Main Project Road, Gray, was arrested Thursday on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and driving on a roadway laned for traffic, and on a fugitive warrant from Lafourche Parish.

—Bruce J. Knockum, 59, Jones Street, Napoleonville, was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The arrests arose from a Thursday evening traffic stop on La. 308 in Plattenville..

An I.C.E.-assigned officer observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation and initiated a stop of that vehicle.

The driver, identified as Hoffpauir, was not in possession of a valid driver’s license. It was determined that Hoffpauir was driving with a suspended driver’s license. Hoffpauir was evasive and consistently attempted to distract the officer.

At some point, a passenger, Madere, advised that he possessed a quantity of methamphetamine.

During follow-up, assorted drug paraphernalia was seized from Hoffpauir and Knockum.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

Madere remains incarcerated with his bond set at $12,500. Hoffpauir bonded out of Assumption Parish and was transferred to Lafourche Parish. Knockum posted bond.

St. Mary

Sheriff Blaise Smith advises that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 31 complaints and made these arrests:

—Atlas Joseph White, 29, Morgan City, was arrested at 12:36 p.m. Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear on the charges of failure to pay registration fee and duty of offenders to notify law enforcement of change of address, residence, or other required information. No bail has been set.

—-Larry Kyle Jr., 48, Bayou Vista, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Thursday on charges of turning movements and signals required and driving under suspension. Kyle was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Shawn Case Lovell, 43, Berwick, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Thursday on a charge of general speed law. Lovell was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Dominic G. Henry, 52, Franklin, was arrested at 11:37 p.m. Thursday on charges of improper lane usage and possession of drug paraphernalia. Henry was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Darnell Henry, 19, Franklin, was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Thursday on a charge of possession of marijuana. Henry was released on a summons to appear May 24.

—Earl Carlos, 38, Franklin, was arrested at 3:14 a.m. Friday on a charge of domestic abuse battery. Bail was set at $2,500.

—Harry Pierre III, 37, Breaux Bridge, at 6:37 p.m. Thursday by the Narcotics Section on charges of possession of MDMA (ecstasy) and possession of cocaine. No bail has been set.

—Bambie B. Segura, 46, Franklin, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Thursday by the Narcotics Section on a charge of possession of marijuana. Segura was released on a summons to appear May 24.

Franklin

Police Chief Morris Beverly reported these arrests:

—Zariq Perry, 20, of Pine Street, Franklin, was arrested at 10:57 p.m. Thursday on charges of texting while driving, seat belt, expired motor vehicle inspection sticker, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Perry was booked, processed, and released on a $4,500.00 bond.

—Rebecca Causer, 48, of Robert Street, Franklin, was arrested at 11:31 a.m. Thurday on charges of reckless operation, driver’s license not on person and failure to carry registration on person.

Causer was additionally arrested on a warrant dated Feb. 4 for possession of crack cocaine.

Causer was booked, processed and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

—Katyre White, 27, of First St., Franklin, LA, was arrested on February 4, 2021, at 4:33 PM, on a warrant dated November 30, 2020 on the charges of reckless operation of vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, and stop sign violation.

White was additionally arrested on warrants for the 16th Judicial District Court for failure to appear on the charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to display license plate, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting an officer.

White was booked, processed, and release on a $9,500.00 bond.