Submitted Photos
Central Catholic presented awards and scholarships recently. The H&B Young Foundation Scholarship recipients, above, must live within the corporate city limits of Morgan City, have been enrolled in the TOPS core curriculum, and must demonstrate above-average leadership qualities. Central Catholic seniors Alyssa Burton and Tyler Longman were recently awarded the H&B scholarship by Principal Vic Bonnaffee.
The St. Mary Marine Corps League presented Sara Price with the Marine Corps St. Mary Detachment 600 Scholarship. Presenting Sara with her scholarship are Horace Pete and Glenn Swain.
The Junior Auxiliary of East St. Mary Parish Scholarship is awarded to Central Catholic senior Tori Estay. Representing the Junior Auxiliary of East St. Mary Parish is Chelle Saleme.
The George Allen Picou Scholarship was instituted in 1991. The individual who receives this award must display the quality of generosity; be interested in the conservation of wild life; must have worked with youth organizations; and must have been blessed with a good sense of humor. Cooper LeBlanc of Central Catholic High School was awarded this scholarship by the principal, Deacon Vic Bonnaffee.
More Central Catholic scholarships
