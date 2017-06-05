More CCHS awards, scholarships

The St. Mary Chamber of Commerce Scholarship was presented by Emily Berry to Da’Jia Phillips of Central Catholic High School at the school's recent awards ceremony.
The East St. Mary Kiwanis Club Scholarship is awarded to an outstanding Key Club member. This year’s recipient from Central Catholic High School was Caroline Nini. Presenting her with her scholarship is Gwen Luc.
The St. Mary AARP Scholarship was awarded to senior Connor Laiche. Principal Vic Bonnaffee presented Laiche with his scholarship.
The Junior Auxilary of East St. Mary Parish Scholarship was awarded to senior Emma Aucoin. Representing the Junior Auxiliary is Jennifer Loupe.
The Miles Liner Foundation Scholarship was established in memory of a 2010 graduate of Berwick High School. Lynn Liner and Mark Villa presented the scholarship to Blake Byrne.
The Elizabeth Grace Russo Award and Scholarship is merited each year by the graduating senior who has completed the most science courses during four years and has earned the highest average in those courses. Caroline Nini was the recipient of the Elizabeth Grace Russo Scholarship. Bonnaffee presents Nini with her award.
