Mistletoe & Moss draws crowd

Despite wet weather, the second annual Mistletoe & Moss Holiday Market was a big success held Saturday under the U.S. 90 bridge in downtown Morgan City.

The event was moved to an open air setting instead of the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium due to COVID-19 guidelines, said auditorium manager Jonathan Price. He and Beth Price, Morgan City Main Street Program director, coordinated the event.

Several hundred people visited the market throughout the day to see the wares of some 40 local vendors.

Patrons traveled from as far away as Oklahoma and booths ranged from food items to hand-crafted art.