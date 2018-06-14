The recipient from Berwick High School was Lucas Hatch, shown with Mike and Lynn Liner.
The scholarship recipient from Central Catholic High School was Cade Minton, shown with Lynn Liner.
The scholarship recipient from Patterson High School was Emmeli Smith, shown with Mike Liner.
The scholarship recipient from Morgan City High School was Taaj Daniels, shown with Mike Liner.
Miles Liner scholarships
Thu, 06/14/2018 - 11:07am Anonymous
The Miles Liner Foundation, named for a young Berwick man whose donated organs helped six people live, recently awarded its annual scholarships.