Memorial Day closings

Memorial Day will be a holiday for local municipal, parish and state offices.
The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close at noon Monday in observance of the holiday.
Progressive Waste Solutions and Pelican Waste & Debris will collect routes as usual. However, some routes may be collected earlier than usual.
The office at The Daily Review will be closed on Memorial Day. Monday’s paper may be delivered earlier than normal in some areas.

