MCJHS sets orientation

Morgan City Junior High School will host orientation Thursday.

Lockers will be assigned, the $15 school fees can be paid, and students and parents will meet teachers and learn about plans for the coming year. Parents are strongly encouraged to attend. School sweatshirts, T-shirts and yearbooks will be offered for sale.

Additionally, parents who expect their child to attend MCJHS in the fall, but are not coming from MCJHS feeder schools (Aucoin, Maitland, Norman, Wyandotte), are encouraged to register their child before the first day of school.

Orientation for seventh- and eighth-grade girls and boys will be at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Orientation for sixth-grade boys and girls will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.