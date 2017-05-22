MCHS senior: School helped him find his place

Morgan City High School seniors became Morgan City graduates at commencement ceremonies Friday at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

Five students were honored as top graduates after completing their high school careers with 4.0 grade point averages. They are Cassie Aloisio, Marissa Bellard, Caylee Deshotel, Christopher Gros and Jennifer Tran.

“I grew up in a multicultural family and tried everything to fit into a place,” Gros told the audience. “Fast forward to freshman year. We were all exposed to a new and exciting world.

“It was a place where we could find ourselves, get comfortable in our own skin and open up to new experiences. People like me found our place.”

Deshotel looked ahead in her presentation.

“The world has so much to offer,” Deshotel said, “and you have so much to offer the world.”

It was a big night for all the seniors, not least for Tran.

Principal Mickey Fabre recognized Tran as the school’s 2016-17 Student of the Year even though she also works full-time at her family’s business, Bingo’s Seafood.

Tran was also the recipient of a $12,000 scholarship awarded annually by the H and B Young Foundation. She had the highest grade-point-average among seniors in the school’s English, foreign language, mathematics and science departments.

Gros and Aloisio were also recipients of $6,000 Young Foundation scholarships.