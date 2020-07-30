McClarity is schools' new federal program director

Staff Report

The St. Mary Parish school system has announced a number of leadership appointments, including a new director of federal programs.

The position will be held by Debra McClarity.

The position was created by combining two other positions after longtime Title I Supervisor Michael Moncriffe retired.

“Given the state’s implementation of a Super App to apply for and budget all federal funds, the position provides for more effective oversight and alignment of various funding sources for classroom instruction,” Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said in a news release.

McClarity had served as a school-level administrator and most recently as supervisor of special services. In her new role, McClarity will direct both special services and federal entitlements, merging the two supervisory positions.

Other leadership appointments include the selection of Chrissy Harrison to serve as special services coordinator of elementary schools, following the retirement of Carol St. Germain.

Harrison’s appointment opened the position of instructional specialist for English language learners, which will be filled by Gidget Everitt, who currently serves as St. Mary Schools’ at-risk interventionist.

Additionally, the transfer of Bridget Guillotte to serve solely in special services capacity opened an additional instructional specialist position. Crystal Daigle was chosen to assume that role having worked as both a teacher and district-level trainer of pre-K teachers.

“While the district works to prepare for the successful reopening of public schools and classrooms, the newly installed district leaders will play a pivotal role in solidifying an educational organization that is fiscally conservative and fully dedicated to investing in the incomparable education of children,” Bagwell said.